The new variant comes in two colors- Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. It features racing stripes, updated graphics, as well as a red-black colored rear suspension. Its mechanical specifications are the same as the standard model.

Japanese automaker Honda has launched a new Sports Edition of its Grazia scooter in India.

The Honda Grazia Sports Edition sits on an underbone frame and features a headlight-mounted front apron, a side-stand indicator with engine-cut off, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a miniature exhaust.

The scooter packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

It has a kerb weight of 108kg and a 5.3-liter fuel tank.