-
Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India at Rs. 82,500Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 08:34 pm
-
Japanese automaker Honda has launched a new Sports Edition of its Grazia scooter in India.
The new variant comes in two colors- Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. It features racing stripes, updated graphics, as well as a red-black colored rear suspension. Its mechanical specifications are the same as the standard model.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Honda Grazia Sports Edition: At a glance
-
The Honda Grazia Sports Edition sits on an underbone frame and features a headlight-mounted front apron, a side-stand indicator with engine-cut off, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a miniature exhaust.
The scooter packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 108kg and a 5.3-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Honda Grazia Sports Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates 8.14hp at 6,000rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm. It also gets Honda Eco Technology (HET) and enhanced Smart Power (eSP).
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Grazia Sports Edition is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, and another drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system, for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic front forks and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the Honda Grazia Sports Edition is up for grabs in two colors and sports a price-figure of Rs. 82,564 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Meanwhile, the standard model falls in Rs. 74,815-82,140 price-bracket.