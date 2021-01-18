Japanese automaker Honda's 2021 HR-V SUV will make its global debut on February 18. In the latest development, the company has released teaser images of the upcoming car. As per the pictures, it will come with wrap-around LED taillights, a glass roof, a shark fin antenna, and a dual-tone cabin with rotary dials for the AC controls. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Honda HR-V: At a glance

The 2021 Honda HR-V will have an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. It will also get a sculpted and restyled boot structure with an integrated spoiler, as well as an updated bumper. On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda HR-V will draw power from an e:HEV technology equipped powertrain. It should use a 96.6hp/127Nm 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, i-VTEC, naturally-aspirated engine mated to an electric motor that generates 106.5hp/253Nm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Honda HR-V will have a spacious dual-tone cabin with auto climate control, a glass roof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls. The car will house a layered dashboard and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Connect. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera will also be present.

Information What about the pricing?