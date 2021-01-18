German automaker BMW Motorrad has increased the prices of its entry-level G 310 R, and G 310 GS motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes have become costlier by Rs. 5,000 and now start at Rs. 2.50 lakh. As for the highlights, they have a sporty semi-faired look and draw power from a BS6-compliant 313cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

The 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS look similar to their predecessors, but sport refreshed side panels and body graphics. They also come with a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seats, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. They house a fully-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. Further, the GS model is up for grabs in a special GS Cosmic Black color.

Information Power and performance

BMW G 310 R and GS draw power from a BS6-compliant, 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which generates 33.5hp of power at 9,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, as well as an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

For the rider's safety, the BMW G 310 R and GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle, for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?