The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be offered in three new color options of Mirage Silver, Pine Green, and Granite Black, according to MotorBeam. These shades will be available alongside the existing Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, and Rock Red colors. The upcoming model will offer a more comfortable seat, an updated windscreen, added luggage carrying space, and Tripper Navigation system. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will come with a brown-colored high density foam seat, a taller windscreen, a strengthened tail rack, a revised front rack, and a halogen headlight. It will pack a semi-digital instrument console with a turn-by-turn Tripper Navigation system and shall ride on wire-spoke wheels. The bike is likely to weigh at 199kg and offer a 15-liter fuel tank.

Power and performance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan should draw power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.3hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,500rpm. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about the pricing?