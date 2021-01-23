Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the last iteration of its iconic retro roadster, the SR400 Final Edition, in Japan. A limited-run variant of the two-wheeler will also debut in March, whose production will be restricted to just 1,000 units. As for the highlights, the bike has a halogen headlight, an analog instrument console, and runs on a 399cc air-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha SR400 Final Edition: At a glance

Yamaha SR400 Final Edition sits on a semi-double-cradle frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, chrome-finished exhaust, and a rounded headlight. It packs an analog instrument console and is offered in metallic dual-tone gray and blue colors. Meanwhile, the limited edition model will be painted brown. It will have brass motifs, bronze-colored rims, as well as pinstripes on the fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha SR400 Final Edition draws power from a 399cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 2-valve engine that generates 23.67hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The mill comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha SR400 Final Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the retro roadster are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?