French automaker Citroen is all set to enter the Indian market with its first product, called the C5 Aircross. It is a mid-sized luxury SUV and is the first amongst a slew of other models being planned by the company for India. It is expected to arrive in the showrooms by March. But how good is it? Here is our first impression.

Exteriors Citroen C5 Aircross: At a glance

With a length of 4,500mm, the C5 Aircross is a fairly large SUV but it disguises its bulk with some interesting styling details. There is a massive two-part grille which is connected to the LED headlamps while the crossover-like shape with wrap-around LED taillamps gives it a compact look. The India-specific version has 18-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the C5 Aircross has a luxurious cabin replete with interesting design details. The steering wheel shape is unique and so is the dashboard with the vertically-mounted AC vents. The equipment list includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen console, a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery and powered front seats with massage function. Overall, it has excellent space and comfortable seats.

Driving experience How does it perform on the road?

In India, the C5 Aircross will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine which develops 180hp of power. An 8-speed automatic gearbox will be available as standard. In our brief driving test, it felt refined with more than adequate power. The gearbox was a clear highlight with its smooth shift quality. We also noticed a supple ride thanks to the comfort-oriented hydraulic cushion suspension.

Our expectations How much will it cost?