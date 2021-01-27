British automaker Triumph has unveiled its Speed Triple 1200 RS sports bike. It will be launched in India tomorrow i.e. January 28. The lightest Speed Triple has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic features such as cruise and wheelie control as well as cornering ABS. It draws power from a 1,160cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a GoPro and Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch TFT screen, an all-LED lighting setup, and a key-less system. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Ractec RR tires. It weighs 198kg and comes in Sapphire Black and Matte Silver Ice colors.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from a 1,160cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that generates 178hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, a slip and assist clutch as well as a quick shifter.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The Speed Triple 1200 RS gets Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise and wheelie control, and switchable cornering traction control. It also gets five riding modes- Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider Configurable. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are handled by Ohlins-sourced inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?