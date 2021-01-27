-
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle unveiled; India launch tomorrowLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 11:46 am
British automaker Triumph has unveiled its Speed Triple 1200 RS sports bike. It will be launched in India tomorrow i.e. January 28.
The lightest Speed Triple has an aggressive look and comes with a host of electronic features such as cruise and wheelie control as well as cornering ABS. It draws power from a 1,160cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust.
The bike packs a GoPro and Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch TFT screen, an all-LED lighting setup, and a key-less system. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Ractec RR tires.
It weighs 198kg and comes in Sapphire Black and Matte Silver Ice colors.
Information
Power and performance
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from a 1,160cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that generates 178hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, a slip and assist clutch as well as a quick shifter.
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
The Speed Triple 1200 RS gets Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise and wheelie control, and switchable cornering traction control. It also gets five riding modes- Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider Configurable.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties are handled by Ohlins-sourced inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.
Information
What about the pricing?
Triumph is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Speed Triple 1200 RS motorbike. However, in India, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries should start by early February.