Tata Safari announced in India; bookings start from February 4Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 08:03 pm
Tata Motors has introduced the all-new Safari in India. The bookings for the car will start from February 4 onwards. The flagship SUV is based on the OMEGARC platform and features the company's 'Impact 2.0' design philosophy.
As for the key highlights, it has an imposing front fascia, an upscale 3-row cabin with several hi-tech features, and a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine.
Exteriors
Tata Safari: At a glance
The new-generation Tata Safari has a Harrier-like design, featuring a chrome-studded tri-arrow grille, a muscular bonnet, LED projector headlamps, and a silvered skid plate.
It is 70mm longer than the Harrier in overall length but the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,741mm.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and massive arches filled with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The 2021 Tata Safari has a 6/7-seater cabin with Oyster White upholstery, Ash Wood-finished dashboard, rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof.
It also packs a 'floating' 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-house iRA connectivity suite.
For safety, the SUV offers six airbags, ESP-based terrain modes, disc brakes, a parking camera, electric parking brake, and cornering lights.
Engine
Under the hood
The Tata Safari is equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.
The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard but buyers can opt for a 6-speed automatic torque converter as well.
The car also offers three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.
Information
Pricing and availability
While Tata Motors has officially announced the Safari in India, it is yet to revealed the pricing and availability details of the SUV. Since it will be positioned above the Harrier, we expect the all-new Safari to start at around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).