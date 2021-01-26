Tata Motors has introduced the all-new Safari in India. The bookings for the car will start from February 4 onwards. The flagship SUV is based on the OMEGARC platform and features the company's 'Impact 2.0' design philosophy. As for the key highlights, it has an imposing front fascia, an upscale 3-row cabin with several hi-tech features, and a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine.

Exteriors Tata Safari: At a glance

The new-generation Tata Safari has a Harrier-like design, featuring a chrome-studded tri-arrow grille, a muscular bonnet, LED projector headlamps, and a silvered skid plate. It is 70mm longer than the Harrier in overall length but the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,741mm. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and massive arches filled with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari has a 6/7-seater cabin with Oyster White upholstery, Ash Wood-finished dashboard, rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a 'floating' 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-house iRA connectivity suite. For safety, the SUV offers six airbags, ESP-based terrain modes, disc brakes, a parking camera, electric parking brake, and cornering lights.

Engine Under the hood

The Tata Safari is equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard but buyers can opt for a 6-speed automatic torque converter as well. The car also offers three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

Information Pricing and availability