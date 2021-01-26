Last updated on Jan 26, 2021, 12:35 am

The upcoming 2021 Force Gurkha SUV is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a spy video of the off-roader has been posted on YouTube, revealing its cabin details. As per the clip, the new Gurkha will come with an all-black cabin, a touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, and side-facing jump seats at the back.

Exteriors 2021 Force Gurkha: At a glance

The upcoming Force Gurkha will come with three doors, a single slat grille bearing the Gurkha badge, an updated bumper, a clamshell bonnet, and a luggage carrier on the roof. For lighting, it will have circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and LED taillights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, black plastic cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Force Gurkha will reportedly draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that produces 89hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard.

Interiors Inside the cabin

According to the spy video, the 2021 Force Gurkha will offer a blacked-out 7-seater cabin with larger AC vents, a manual HVAC system, and a new steering wheel without controls. It is expected to pack a digital MID unit and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features. On the safety front, the SUV is expected to offer multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information How much will it cost?