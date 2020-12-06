As 2020 is coming to an end, some automakers want to end the year on a high note by introducing their latest offerings in India. From Nissan Magnite crossover and Force Gurkha SUV to Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, several new models are expected to go official in the month of December. Take a look at the upcoming cars.

Car #1 Nissan Magnite: Expected to cost Rs. 5.50 lakh

Nissan Magnite will have an aggressive design, featuring a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, sleek LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it will offer a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and dual airbags. The car will be available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 100hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Force Gurkha: Expected to cost Rs. 10 lakh

The Force Gurkha will feature a new radiator grille, updated front bumper, refreshed tail lights, mud-terrain tires, and an all-wheel-drive powertrain. The car will have a functional cabin with front power windows, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual front airbags. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that makes 89hp/260Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #3 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Expected to cost Rs. 32 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will come with a sleek chrome grille, trapezoidal air inlets, adjustable LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and sporty alloy wheels. It will have a premium cabin with an adaptive cruise control system, seven airbags, and an MBUX infotainment system. The sedan will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and makes 300hp/400Nm.

Car #4 Audi S5 Sportback: Expect to cost Rs. 72 lakh