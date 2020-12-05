Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics has unveiled the 'Extinction MK1' electric car as its maiden offering in India. It is slated to be launched sometime in 2021 and will be initially available in Delhi and Bengaluru. The Extinction MK1, completely made in India, is claimed to offer a range of 504km on a single charge and features simple, minimalist, and functional design. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Pravaig Extinction MK1: At a glance

The all-electric Pravaig Extinction MK1 has a clean, futuristic, and aerodynamic design, featuring a sloping roofline, a lightly sculpted bonnet, and 'Pravaig' lettering on the rear. It houses a single strip LED DRL between two LED projector headlamps, and three slim strips of LED taillights on the rear. On the sides, the sedan gets sleek, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Extinction MK1 draws power from a 96kWh battery pack and an electric motor. The combination delivers 201hp of power and a top-speed of 196km/h. It is touted to run 504km on a single charge and can juice up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Pravaig did not reveal the interiors of the Extinction MK1. However, it is expected to offer a 4-seater cabin with sport seats, an air purifier, and a foldable table tray for the rear passengers. It will be fitted with a sound system sourced from Devialet, a French audio technology company. Other features will include a touchscreen infotainment console, parking cameras, and multiple airbags.

Information How much will it cost?