Mahindra Thar is off to a flying start in India. It has already received over 20,000 bookings and has a waiting period stretching up to May 2021. The deliveries of the Thar commenced from November 1 and in the first month, the company has delivered 2,569 units of the SUV. The production will be ramped up to 3,000 units per month starting January 2021.

Exteriors Mahindra Thar: At a glance

The Mahindra Thar is offered in AX Optional and LX variants, with a choice of fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roofs. It features a boxy design with a blacked-out vertical slat grille, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, chunky wheel arches, side-steppers, and heavy-duty alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol that produces 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that makes 130hp/320Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The new-generation Thar offers a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and cruise control. It packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The SUV has safety provisions like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold control, and was recently awarded a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP.

