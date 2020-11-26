The demand for Mahindra's new-generation Thar SUV has far exceeded the company's expectations. In a conversation with carandbike, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra, has revealed that the Thar is booked until May 2021, and that the company has decided to ramp up production to 3,000 units per month from January to meet the demand. Notably, the 2020 Thar has already received over 20,000 bookings.

Exteriors Recalling the 2020 Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar comes in two variants: AX Optional and LX. It features a boxy design with a blacked-out vertical slat grille, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arches, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. It is available with a choice of fabric soft-top, convertible soft-top, and hard-top roofs.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Thar is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol that delivers 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that produces 130hp/320Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The 2020 Thar has a blacked-out cabin with reclinable rear seats, automatic climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and cruise control. It houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The SUV has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP and offers provisions like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ESP with roll-over mitigation, and hill-hold control.

