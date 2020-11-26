Italian automakers Ducati and Lamborghini have joined hands to create a limited-run variant of the Diavel 1260 motorcycle, whose production is limited to just 630 units worldwide. Named 'Diavel 1260 Lamborghini,' the premium two-wheeler draws styling cues from the Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37 hybrid supercar. Mechanically, however, it is the same as the standard Diavel. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini: At a glance

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini offers 'Electrum Gold' accents on the frame and seat, radiator plates with the number 63 on them, and a Verde Gea paintwork. A carbon fiber treatment is visible on the tank, mudguards, radiator covers, exhausts, and air dams. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on Electrum Gold-finished alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini draws power from a 1,262cc, twin-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 155.5hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 129Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorbike are taken care of by 48mm USD forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?