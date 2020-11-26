German automaker BMW has launched its performance-oriented X5 M Competition in India. It is a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with a crossover-like presence. As for the highlights, the X5 M Competition has an eye-catching design and a feature-loaded cabin with a host of safety features. It draws power from a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW X5 M Competition: At a glance

BMW X5 M Competition features a sloping roofline, a large front bumper with air intakes, a blacked-out 'kidney' grille with vertical slats, and sleek headlamps with BMW Laserlight technology. The SAV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, as well as 21-inch 'M' light-alloy wheels. The rear section has a roof and lower tailgate spoiler, quad exhaust vents, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The BMW X5 M Competition has a premium 5-seater cabin with electrically adjustable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, wireless smartphone charger, and an 'M Servotronic' multifunctional steering wheel. The crossover comes with an iDrive Touch Controller and a 12.3-inch touchscreen console. BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with BMW Virtual Assistant and a navigation support is also present.

Information What safety features does the BMW X5 M Competition offer?

To ensure the passengers' safety, the car comes with multiple airbags, Dry Braking function, Cornering Brake Control, and Pedestrian Warning with a City Braking facility. Dynamic Stability Control with 'M' Dynamic Mode, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, and Dynamic Brake Control are also offered.

Power Power and performance

The BMW X5 M Competition is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox, and generates 600hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 750Nm. As per the company, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information What about the pricing?