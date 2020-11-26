-
26 Nov 2020
BMW X5 M Competition SAV launched at Rs. 1.94 crore
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
German automaker BMW has launched its performance-oriented X5 M Competition in India. It is a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) with a crossover-like presence.
As for the highlights, the X5 M Competition has an eye-catching design and a feature-loaded cabin with a host of safety features. It draws power from a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
BMW X5 M Competition: At a glance
BMW X5 M Competition features a sloping roofline, a large front bumper with air intakes, a blacked-out 'kidney' grille with vertical slats, and sleek headlamps with BMW Laserlight technology.
The SAV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, as well as 21-inch 'M' light-alloy wheels.
The rear section has a roof and lower tailgate spoiler, quad exhaust vents, and wrap-around LED taillights.
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
The BMW X5 M Competition has a premium 5-seater cabin with electrically adjustable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, wireless smartphone charger, and an 'M Servotronic' multifunctional steering wheel.
The crossover comes with an iDrive Touch Controller and a 12.3-inch touchscreen console. BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with BMW Virtual Assistant and a navigation support is also present.
Information
What safety features does the BMW X5 M Competition offer?
To ensure the passengers' safety, the car comes with multiple airbags, Dry Braking function, Cornering Brake Control, and Pedestrian Warning with a City Braking facility. Dynamic Stability Control with 'M' Dynamic Mode, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, and Dynamic Brake Control are also offered.
Power
Power and performance
The BMW X5 M Competition is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology.
The motor comes mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox, and generates 600hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 750Nm.
As per the company, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.
Information
What about the pricing?
The BMW X5 M Competition SAV has been brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It carries a price-figure of Rs. 1.94 crore (ex-showroom) and locks horns with rivals like the Audi RSQ8 and Lamborghini Urus.