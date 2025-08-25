'Our little universe': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy
What's the story
Another Bollywood baby is arriving soon! On Monday morning, actor Parineeti Chopra announced that she was expecting her first child with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. With a cute cake with two tiny feet and the writing: "1 + 1 = 3," the couple announced the happy news on Instagram. "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," read the caption.
Details
Couple got married in 2023; actor often courted pregnancy rumors
The Sania actor married the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in September 2023. Following a hush-hush romance and going public in March of that year, the couple's "pearl white Indian wedding" took place at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. After this, Chopra has had to deal with pregnancy rumors often. In 2024, she sarcastically uploaded an Instagram Story: "Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta=pregnancy."
Recent
They recently appeared on 'Great Indian Kapil Show'
Days before the happy news, the Chamkila star appeared on Kapil Sharma's talk show on Netflix along with her husband. The duo revealed how a chance meeting in London kick-started their love story, and wowed viewers with their lovey-dovey moments. Up next, Chopra is set to make her web series debut with a mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, which will stream on Netflix.