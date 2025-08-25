Parineeti and Raghav are expecting!

'Our little universe': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:12 pm Aug 25, 202512:12 pm

What's the story

Another Bollywood baby is arriving soon! On Monday morning, actor Parineeti Chopra announced that she was expecting her first child with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. With a cute cake with two tiny feet and the writing: "1 + 1 = 3," the couple announced the happy news on Instagram. "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," read the caption.