Parineeti Chopra addressed pregnancy rumors in style

'Kaftan dress equals to pregnancy': Parineeti Chopra quashes pregnancy rumors

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:08 pm Mar 28, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Indian film star, Parineeti Chopra, recently found herself amidst pregnancy rumors following her marriage to politician Raghav Chadha. The speculation began after she was seen at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Amar Singh Chamkila, wearing loose clothing on Thursday. Responding to the rumors on Instagram Stories, Chopra dismissed the speculation by mocking the general idea that wearing various types of comfortable attire equated to pregnancy.

Historic appearance

Chopra and Chadha made history at London School of Economics

"Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta=pregnancy," read Chopra's Story. The actor, along with her husband Chadha, recently returned from London where they participated in a panel at the prestigious London School of Economics. The couple made history as the first to be invited to speak together at this respected institution. Interestingly, their love story also began in London. They had met at an event there where they were felicitated in their respective fields- in entertainment and politics.

New movie

Meanwhile Chamkila biopic will come in April

Chopra's next film project is the movie Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film draws inspiration from the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. Co-starring with Diljit Dosanjh, Chopra's new movie is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12. The trailer launch of this anticipated film was where Chopra was spotted in loose attire, sparking the pregnancy rumors.