Farhan Akhtar turns 50; Shabana Azmi pens heartwarming note

By Aikantik Bag 10:58 am Jan 09, 2024

Shabana Azmi wishes Farhan Akhtar on his 50th birthday

Farhan Akhtar, the complete package of Bollywood turned 50 on Tuesday and celebrated it with family and close friends. On the occasion, actor-stepmother Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring Akhtar, his father Javed Akhtar, mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, wife Shibani Dandekar, and other loved ones. The festive gathering showcased beautifully adorned cakes with candles.

Azmi's heartwarming note for Akhtar

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor captioned, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (Happy birthday son #FarhanAkhtar. Stay blessed, stay happy, sending you loads of love)." Akhtar started off his journey as a director and emerged to be a jack of many trades. From being a producer, singer, and actor, Akhtar keeps exploring newer art forms. He is currently working on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.

