Agastya Nanda turns 23; Suhana Khan wishes him

By Aikantik Bag 01:35 pm Nov 23, 202301:35 pm

'The Archies' is set to premiere on December 7

Suhana Khan recently celebrated the 23rd birthday of her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda. Currently in Delhi for their film's promotion, Khan shared glimpses of the birthday bash, featuring fellow cast members Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. She took to social media to post a photograph with Nanda and wished him there, too.

Khan shared picture from Nanda's birthday bash

In her Instagram post, Khan shared a throwback photo with Nanda, captioning it "Birthday boy," along with a photograph from the celebration where she and Ahuja can be seen with the birthday boy, all dressed in matching black outfits. The star kids are making their debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies premiering on Netflix on December 7.

