Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya engaged? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 05:12 pm 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala temple on mother Sridevi's birth anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor recently visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati to honor her late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. The actor visits the temple on her birth anniversary (August 13) but this year, she missed it as she was busy filming Ulajh. Kapoor was accompanied by rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and her simple saree look and diamond ring sparked engagement rumors. Now, an exclusive report has revealed the truth behind the rumors.

The purpose of the ring

A source close to Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish." At the temple, Kapoor wore a purple and golden saree and accessorized with pearl earrings and bangles. Fans were quick to notice her resemblance to Sridevi and compared her to the late actor's character in Sadma.

Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kapoor has an impressive lineup of film projects. She will be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Devara with Jr. NTR, and Ulajh co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Additionally, she will appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

