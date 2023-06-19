Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor starts shooting for 'Ulajh'; see picture

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 01:45 pm 1 min read

Janhvi Kapoor starts shooting for 'Ulajh'

Janhvi Kapoor is touted to be one of the best Bollywood actors from the current generation. The actor has shown some spark in her acting ventures, however, most films have tanked at the box office. Currently, the actor has started shooting for an upcoming patriotic thriller titled Ulajh in London. She shared a photo from the set of the film.

Cast, crew, and story of the film

The movie is helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. The cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. Recently, the first look of the film was revealed, too. The project is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and the story revolves around an IFS officer who gets into a controversy while on the job.

