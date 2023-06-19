Entertainment

#Trending: Twitter discusses best fictional fathers—who's your favorite

Written by Isha Sharma June 19, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

Who is your favorite fictional father?

The world of films and shows have treated us with numerous memorable paternal relationships over the years. With so many projects focused on families, it's natural that several cinematic offerings zoom in on fathers' relationships with their kids. Recently, a Twitter user (@bhav_paaji) started a discussion on social media about the best fictional fathers across movies and web series, and here's how people responded.

Jack Pearson and Phil Dunphy are everyone's favorites!

The discussion has thrown up a mix of Hollywood and non-Hollywood responses. Some names in the former category are Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) from Modern Family, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey from Interstellar), Chris Gardner (Will Smith) from The Pursuit of Happyness, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) from This Is Us, David Shef (Steve Carell) from Beautiful Boy, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from Stranger Things.

Indian responses covered both films and web series

People have opined that some of the best fathers in Indian cinema are Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) in the Drishyam franchise, Sanjay Thapar (Farooq Sheikh) from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan) from the web series Gullak, Indravardhan (Satish Shah) from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Kumud Mishra as Sachin Sandhu in Thappad, and Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) from Pataal Lok.

Here are some other examples of great dads

Apart from the names that have been mentioned in the discussion, there are some other memorable fictional fathers in Hindi cinema. Take, for example, Narottam Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) from Bareilly Ki Barfi, who is a staunch feminist despite living in a small town and Jai (Kamal Haasan) from Chachi 420 who cross-dresses and lives as a woman when he is separated from his daughter.

Which actors played fathers last year?

To rewind our memories a little, let's take a look at some movies that were released last year and presented the protagonist as the father. Examples include Kichcha Sudeep in and as Vikrant Rona, Shahid Kapoor's character Arjun in Jersey, Ranveer Singh as the eponymous hero in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Vidyut Jammwal's character Sameer in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha, among others.

