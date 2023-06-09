Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 04:00 pm 1 min read

Sunny Leone has been in the Indian film industry for more than a decade. The actor is currently basking in the glory of her recent success with Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Leone has been type-casted in Bollywood and the Kashyap directorial which received a seven-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes, reinvents the actor. In a recent interview, Leone opened up about her journey on celluloid.

Leone's initial struggle in Bollywood

Leone recalled her acting days in the adult entertainment industry and spoke about the challenges she faced while shedding that tag off. She said, "Fighting through different stigmas, these nasty articles, it was definitely not easy. I tried to be dignified through the entire process." "I've tried to navigate through that with a smile, and being as grateful as possible."

Leone's experience at the Cannes 2023

Leone also spoke about her experience at the recently concluded coveted Cannes Film Festival. She said, "I was really trying hard to not have big tears rolling down. Last night, I was thinking oh my gosh, I'm such a baby, I keep getting so emotional. This morning, getting ready, I was hoping this feeling never goes away." Kennedy is slated to release soon.

