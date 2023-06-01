Entertainment

Ranveer Singh locks 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Don 3': Report

Ranveer Singh locks 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Don 3': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 02:14 pm 1 min read

Ranveer Singh will be leading 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Don 3'?

Ranveer Singh was the decade-defining actor of the 2010s. Ever since his debut, the actor has donned impeccable characters, his films have been moneyspinners and received critical acclaim. However, ever since the pandemic, he has not been able to strike the right chord. Now reports suggest that the actor has locked two new massive scripts as his upcoming projects.

Singh, Bhatt, and Bhansali: The holy trinity will collaborate

Singh has locked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra opposite Alia Bhatt, reportedly. The project is supposed to go on floors in 2024. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Apart from Alia, Bhansali is in talks with two other actresses for the character of dacoit queen Roopmati. The conversations should close the loop in the next 20-25 days."

Finally! 'Don 3' is happening

Singh has also locked Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The third installment of the franchise has been in talks for a long time and ever since Shah Rukh Khan opted out, Singh's name was in the buzz. Akhtar will start this film after finishing Jee Le Zaraa. It seems that the Gully Boy actor has a packed 2024 and 2025.