Juhi Chawla to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 09:30 pm

'Heeramandi': Are we going to see SLB collaborate with Juhi Chawla?

The scale of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project Heeramandi seems to be expanding, as a new report suggests the director has roped in actress Juhi Chawla for an "important" role. The web series is touted to air on Netflix and there is a buzz about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and even Sonakshi Sinha being associated with the project. Let's dive in!

Chawla is reportedly playing an 'important cameo'

Apparently, the project is going to have 18 actresses, including Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Diana Penty, according to News18. The portal quoted a source working on the project to state now, the Bhoothnath star will also be a part. "(Chawla) will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series."

The show will move from Lahore to Mumbai

As per the source, Chawla has already met with Bhansali, agreeing to do the role. "She will soon be starting her shoot," they added. The said source also gave us some insight into the story that Bhansali might follow. Apparently, the show will move from Lahore to Mumbai through "the 19th century to the pre-Partition era," while capturing the lives of Lahore-based courtesans.

SLB's story a bit different from real Heera Mandi

Bhansali, who recently completed 25 years in the industry, has reportedly made some changes to the real Heera Mandi. "Before the courtesans started occupying (the original Heera Mandi), it housed several attendants and servants of the Mughal Empire," the source said. Now, Bhansali plans to show it as a sacred place for learning music and dance, including a clash between two gharanas.

Know about the real Heera Mandi, situated in Lahore

Heera Mandi, which is Pakistan's oldest red-light district, used to be known as Shahi Mohalla, housing attendants/servants of the Mughal Empire. Soon, tawaifs (courtesans) took over the neighborhood. But their existence came under threat in the subsequent years, with many becoming sex workers.

Ismail Darbar is reportedly composing music for the epic show

While the recent source claims there will be eight episodes, previous reports have suggested it being seven episode-long. But one fact is uncontested: Bhansali will be directing the first episode of the first season. The rest of the episodes will be helmed by Vibhu Puri. In the music department, Ismail Darbar is reportedly taking up the reins. Darbar last worked with Bhansali in Devdas.