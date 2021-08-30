SRK, Atlee's movie to begin shooting in Pune next month?

Shah Rukh Khan will be a busy man in the coming months

Atlee's debut movie in Bollywood, starring Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), would begin its shooting schedule in September, as per sources. Reportedly, the superstar is gearing up for a 10-day long shooting plan in Pune for this untitled movie, before leaving abroad for the next slot of Pathan. To note, the Tamil helmer's project brings together Nayanthara and the Dilwale actor, for the first time.

Two more South Indian actresses to join Atlee's project

SRK will apparently appear in a double role

This project will also be the first collaboration of SRK and Atlee, though the Bengaluru native and the latter have worked several times. Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra along with Comedy Nights with Kapil star Sunil Grover have also joined the team of actors. News has it that Atlee is planning to sign two other South Indian actresses, apart from the Netrikann star.

The movie's title was supposed to be 'Sanki' earlier

The movie's title is expected to be announced on the first day of shooting. Earlier, when the venture was announced, the title Sanki was apparently being considered. That time there were plans to announce the title on Khan's birthday, but then COVID-19 struck, and everything went haywire. Now that things are limping back to normalcy, Atlee is working on this project full-swing.

Rs. 200 crore budget has been allocated for this project?

Reports added that King Khan will play a double role in the Bigil director's movie, that of a criminal and a investigative officer. Atlee, who's known for his stylish movies, has arranged a stunning Rs. 200 crore for this movie, his biggest ever budget for a single film. Apart from Pune, he is also planning to film in Mumbai, and then head to Dubai.

The superstar has several interesting projects in pipeline

Meanwhile, SRK, who last appeared in the debacle called Zero in 2018, had taken a temporary sabbatical from acting. After he announced his comeback, he was flooded with offers. Apart from Pathan and this Atlee-directorial, SRK would be seen in a special role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. He will also have a cameo in Tiger 3.