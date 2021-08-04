'Pathan': Ashutosh Rana now joins Shah Rukh Khan's R&AW saga?

Aug 04, 2021

Producer Aditya Chopra has roped in Ashutosh Rana for his upcoming action flick, Pathan. The senior actor will reportedly reprise his role of R&AW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra from Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. The 2019 release was also a Yash Raj Films movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, who is helming Shah Rukh Khan's project as well. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

It seems Chopra is building his own spy universe

A source told Mid-Day, "It was Adi and Siddharth's idea to have the actor [Rana] reprise his role in Pathan." Looks like, Chopra is building his own spyverse, in which all his spy-thrillers will interlink somehow. In Pathan, Salman Khan will reprise his role of Tiger, another R&AW agent, while SRK, who also plays a similar character, will do a cameo in Tiger 3.

Rana, Kapadia will 'mastermind the mission' against 'the baddie'

This upcoming movie also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia as India's foreign intelligence agency's head. According to the report, she and Rana will "mastermind the mission that will see the protagonist [SRK] lock horns with Abraham, who plays the baddie." "The actor shot some important sequences with Khan and Dimple at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, a few days ago," the source revealed.

Kapadia, Rana will feature further in Chopra's 'espionage franchise'

Since the producer is trying to link all his spy-related projects, it wouldn't be surprising if he makes another Tiger Shroff-Roshan movie and bring the Khans in it. Further, the report suggested that Kapadia and Rana will continue their roles in Chopra's upcoming "espionage franchise." He would have also roped in late actor, Girish Karnad, who played R&AW chief in Khan's previous Tiger installments.

Meanwhile, 'Pathan' team is gearing up for international shoot schedule

Pathan is the most-awaited action-thriller, which also marks SRK's comeback on celluloid after two years. His last film was Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The 55-year-old actor has bulked up for this film and will perform some high-octane action sequences along with Abraham. As earlier reported, the team is set to jet off to international locations in mid-August to complete the shooting.