Six cameos in Bollywood films that made the movie special

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 12:32 pm

Bollywood has delivered some memorable cameos in the past

It's the season of remakes and cameos in Bollywood. Earlier we had talked about remakes, but today our focus is on the latter part. Many upcoming high-profile projects will have cameos by superstars. For instance, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly do cameos, in Pathan and Tiger 3, respectively. Also, Deepika Padukone will have a special appearance in husband Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

#1

Jimmy Sheirgill's cameo in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' is the best

Jimmy Sheirgill definitely tops this chart for playing Zaheer Ali, a cancer patient, in Munna Bhai MBBS. After witnessing Munna cure a dying man (Dr. Rustom's father) with his witty and weird methods, Zaheer is convinced that only he can save him. But it all fails. Sheirgill handles Zaheer's death scene with such maturity that it's one of the highlights of this Rajkumar Hirani-directorial.

#2

Ajay Devgn's cameo in 'Simmba' overshadowed the entire movie

If you've watched Simmba in theaters, you must have witnessed fans going crazy when Ajay Devgn makes a special appearance as Singham. While the film was average, his entry was stylish. The slo-mo walk, the camera zooming in and out of fight sequences and his personality overshadowed the entire movie. Such was its impact that several YouTubers did reaction videos on that particular scene.

#3

When Salman Khan's dialogue in 'Ajab Prem Ki..' became memes

Salman Khan's cameo or his dialogue actually in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani became memorable after Katrina Kaif split with him, and started dating Ranbir Kapoor just post this flick. "Tu to aise darr raha hai jaise meri girlfriend ko apna keh ke milwa raha hai." (You seem scared as if you're introducing my girlfriend as yours) can't be a strange coincidence, isn't it?

#4

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'PK' cameo gives hope to broken hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput's screen presence lights up any scene, even if it's for a small part. We understand this when we see him in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's PK, where he played Sarfraz Yousuf, Sharma's love interest. His dedication and love toward Jaggu (Sharma) do give you hope about finding your true love. Kapoor's cameo in this film was also a pleasant surprise.

#5

Why SRK's cameo in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' feels so personal

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was about one-sided love and that's what happened with Ayan (Kapoor) all through. When he was dating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Saba, they meet her ex-husband Tahir Taliyar Khan (SRK), who says how one-sided love is empowering. This changed everything for Ayan and all those who had/have faced unrequited love, and that's why this cameo is so personal.

#6

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's 'Ki & Ka' scene is noteworthy

Ki & Ka dealt with an offbeat topic anyway. This was given a better shade by including a scene featuring megastars and real-life power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Their part had them inviting Arjun Kapoor for lunch as an appreciation for being a capable house husband and supporting the ambition of his wife. A small scene but what a strong statement!