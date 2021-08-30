Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' to release in theaters next year?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 07:11 pm

Recent reports hint at possible postponement of 'RRR' to January next year

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) was touted to see a theatrical release on October 13. But it seems like makers will now be pushing the release of the period film. As per speculations in the media, the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is currently eyeing Sankranthi 2022 as its new release date. Here's everything we know so far.

Makers might eye 'Sankranthi' 2022 as the release date

The makers of the multilingual film might test theatrical reception for a few months and drop RRR in January next year. According to popular source LetsOTT Global, the team is apparently looking at January 7 as its global premiere day. On the other hand, Hans India said a Sankranthi release (which might be a week or so later) is more likely.

Production

The team wrapped up shoot only a few days ago

Reportedly, an official announcement is due soon. Given the team wrapped up shooting only days ago, this postponement was rather natural. After beginning the production on November 19, 2018, Rajamouli and co finished it on August 26 this year. The team had promised to take up post-production work at a "brisk pace," but meeting October 13 deadline can be understandably hard.

Makers are keeping fans interested with songs, updates

While the shoot had to be halted multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, makers have made sure to drop character posters, updates, and songs periodically to keep us posted. Most recently, music composer MM Keeravani came out with Friendship Day special track Dosti. Featuring lead stars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the video clip had five renowned singers crooning in five different languages.

Information

Post-theatrical deals have been already finalized

Dosti was the first track to be released from the movie, so we can expect the team to keep us engaged and interested till the film drops. After completing its theatrical run, RRR is set to come to Netflix (Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, Spanish) and ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada). The drama set in the 1920s will mark Alia Bhatt's South Indian film debut.