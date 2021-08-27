SS Rajamouli wraps up 'RRR' shoot; film now in post-production

'RRR' is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has completed shooting on his magnum opus film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century: Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr. The makers took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the team has finished shooting.

Quote

'Finished with the same bike shot that we started with'

"And that's a wrap! Except for a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th, 2018," the tweet said.

Twitter Post

Here is what 'RRR' official Twitter page tweeted

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

Details

Principal Photography of 'RRR' commenced in November 2018

The team revealed that the post-production work of the film is moving at a "brisk pace." The principal photography of RRR commenced in November 2018. After the coronavirus pandemic hit India in March 2020, the shooting came to a halt. It was later resumed in October. The shoot was again put on hold in May 2021 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further details

'RRR' is scheduled for theatrical release on October 13

The shoot restarted on June 21 after the Telangana government lifted the lockdown. The team of RRR headed to Ukraine early this month to shoot the last schedule of the much-talked-about period action movie. The film also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles is produced by DVV Entertainments. RRR is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13.