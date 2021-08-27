Neena Gupta comes aboard Sooraj Barjatya's 'Oonchai,' co-starring Big B

Aug 27, 2021

Sooraj Barjatya's seventh directorial stars some big names

Neena Gupta is one excited lady! After all, she has signed another project that stars Amitabh Bachchan, which will be helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Titled Oonchai, this will be the seventh directorial of the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! maker, and it has been termed "the most special film of his career." Stalwarts like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani round up the stellar cast.

Details

Unlike Barjatya's previous projects, this will be a friendship tale

This tale of friendship will have all the four actors playing pals, who probably are meeting up after a long time, for a purpose. It waits to be seen if Gupta plays anyone's spouse or is an independent buddy in the group. To note, this is her second collaboration with Bachchan after Goodbye, which is being directed by Queen creator Vikas Bahl.

Interaction

She was 'in awe' of Bachchan on 'Goodbye' sets

When she had started shooting for Goodbye in Uttarakhand, Gupta had said, "Everybody is surprised that this is my first film with him (Bachchan), but that's the truth! At least now I get to work with him." Even though she shares a warm camaraderie with the KBC host, the actress felt nervous around him. "I was a little in awe of him," she shares.

Others

Pankaj Tripathi might also join the cast, not confirmed yet

Coming back to the Barjatya directorial, Oonchai will be hitting the floors soon. Apart from the four senior actors, news has it that Mirzapur alum Pankaj Tripathi would also join the cast, but there has been no confirmation on that front. "Barjatya is planning to start shooting soon and bring it only in theatres in the second half of next year," said a source.

About

Barjatya's vision of a friendship tale will be interesting

Barjatya is usually known for his saccharine sweet family dramas, so it will be interesting to see how he treats a film centering around buddyhood. And given that he is collaborating with Bachchan for the first time, expectations are naturally sky high. Barring one, which is the horrible Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, all the six films Barjatya has directed have been received well.