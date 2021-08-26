Missing Robert Downey Jr.? Projects where you'll see him next

Know all of Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming works

Okay so folks, now it is official that Robert Downey Jr., who literally owned the character of Iron Man aka Tony Stark since 2008, didn't voice him in What If...? He was rather replaced by veteran voice actor Mick Wingert. But this doesn't mean our RDJ, who sits atop a net worth of Rs. 2210cr, is out of work. Quite the opposite actually!

'All-Star Weekend': Comic-drama is slated to release in 2021

Downey Jr. is teaming up with his buddy Jamie Foxx for his directorial, All-Star Weekend. Set to release this year, it spins around the story of truck drivers, Malik (Jamie Foxx) and Danny (Jeremy Piven). Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, and Benicio del Toro are also joining the casting team. Downey Jr.'s character is Mexican and other details are under wraps.

'Pinocchio': RDJ might play toymaker, but confusion remains over production

Our Sherlock's another venture is Pinocchio, which has been in the news since long. He will play the role of toymaker Geppetto, and might be directed by Robert Zemeckis, also the co-writer. Paul Thomas Anderson to Ron Howard were added as producers, but since there has been no confirmed news in recent times, we cannot tell for sure if the project has been shelved.

An unannounced Dr. John Brinkley film is still in making

Downey Jr. is also set to star as the famous Dr. John Brinkley, a fraud, who claimed to be a doctor. The actor has teamed with Richard Linklater for this, whose title is yet to be declared. The film was announced in 2017 and is still due to start production. There's another Brinkley project in the making, which is being led by Matt Damon.

Downey Jr. returns as Sherlock in a December 2022 outing

Netflix's hit, Sweet Tooth gave RDJ the chance to dive into the DC world. He served as the executive producer of the drama, which has been renewed for a second season. But before all this, we will see him as the suave sleuth next December. Jude Law is returning as his friend Dr. John Watson. Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is helming this movie.