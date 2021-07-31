Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2; storyline revealed?

Woohoo! Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for another season

Netflix has renewed Sweet Tooth for another season! The fantasy drama series developed by Jim Mickle will get a new round of eight episodes. Netflix revealed the renewal news to fans by uploading a video of the cast members' reactions to the same. Everyone was equally surprised and started questioning the future storyline. Will Jep and Aimee be able to save the hybrids?

Renewal

Netflix celebrates the big news with special chocolate bars

To celebrate the good news, Netflix gave Sweet Tooth's cast members huge chocolate bars with "Sweet Tooth Season 2" written on them. The actors, making videos of their reactions, had no idea what the mysterious package from Netflix contained. Each one smiled wide as they opened their package. In the reaction video, Dania Ramirez says, "There's so much more we still need to know!"

Twitter Post

See how Netflix surprised the cast with the precious gift

Sweet Tooth is officially coming back for Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/iVQ7QenxoF — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2021

Cast

All old faces to return for the new season

Will Jep and Aimee be able to save hybrids?

Sweet Tooth—based on Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name—debuted on June 4, 2021, and gathered 60 million viewers in its first week. Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Christian Convery (Gus), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Ramirez (Aimee Eden), and Will Forte (Pubba), among others, will return for the second season. Mickle returns as showrunner, director, writer, and executive producer of the series.

Plotline

Convery and Anozie unveil their expectations of future storyline

Convery and Anozie revealed some of their future storyline expectation to Collider. They believe Aimee and Jepperd will successfully rescue hybrids and Dr. Singh's wife Rani (played by Aliza Vellani). And, they also hint at the arrival of a new enemy. They believe Aimee and Jepperd will take down Abbot and go on to find Birdie. Let's wait and see whether the same happens.

Release

'Sweet Tooth' Season 2: Will it premiere in 2022?

Most of 'Sweet Tooth' cast returns

Beth Schwartz, co-showrunner and executive producer of Season 1, will not return for the second installment. The renewal didn't come as a surprise as the success and the first season's ending made it obvious. Sweet Tooth Season 2 might land either by the fall of 2022 or in early 2023 because Netflix shows traditionally get a gap of 18 months between renewal and release.