Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:45 am

WandaVision has been dropping several hints of key Marvel Comics moments, and the fans are loving it. The latest addition to this list is S.W.O.R.D. If you are a Marvel fan who has not read the comics yet and want to know what the hell is this, don't worry. Here's an explanation of what exactly S.W.O.R.D. is and its possible purpose in MCU.

Full form S.W.O.R.D. in comics and 'WandaVision' are different from each other

In comics, S.W.O.R.D. is an acronym for Sentient World Observation and Response Department. As seen in WandaVision, MCU's S.W.O.R.D. stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division. It is just a small difference, but it changes the whole purpose of the organization. To understand its different objectives in comics and MCU better, let's begin with the goal of the department in comics.

Origin In comics, S.W.O.R.D., an espionage agency, deals with extraterrestrial matters

Sentient World Observation and Response Department is an espionage agency that handles extraterrestrial affairs. S.W.O.R.D. is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is located above the earth in the space station called the Peak from where they can monitor Earth's solar system and beyond and intervene when necessary. The agency first appeared in 2004's Astonishing X-Men #5 by writer Joss Whedon and artist John Cassaday.

The show In 'WandaVision,' the agency focuses on extremely powerful living beings

The reboot of S.W.O.R.D. as Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division in WandaVision points to one particular thing. This agency focuses on living beings with destructive powers, instead of just extraterrestrial threats. You might have already witnessed this in Episode 3, where it seemed like Geraldine aka Monica Rambeau and S.W.O.R.D. agents are working to prevent her powers from spilling out into the wider world.

MCU S.W.O.R.D.'s past brush with celluloid and future possibilities in MCU