Watch: Cardi B plays 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' in viral videoLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 10:57 pm
American rapper Cardi B left netizens surprised after releasing a cryptic video on social media earlier today.
The 28-year-old rapper's video had the Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background, that made her Indian fans go bonkers.
The video has gone insanely viral, with more than 1.1 million views on Twitter.
Here is more on this.
Details
'I got a announcement to make tomorrow'
In the video, she can be seen standing on the top of a staircase, as she says, "I got a announcement to make tomorrow. Bye (sic)."
As she walks down the stairs, the Hindi song - Kaliyon Ka Chaman - plays in the background.
While her fans wagered that her new song is coming, desi fans were amazed by her choice of background song.
Twitter Post
Here is Cardi B's tweet
I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021
Reactions
Bollywood song in video sent Twitter into a tizzy
Indian Twitter users went crazy with Cardi B's choice of song and started cracking jokes on that. A perplexed user asked on Twitter, "Okay is that Kaliyo Ka Chaman in the background? (sic)."
"My brown people. please tell me im not trippin, but is that Lata Mangeshkar singing in the back???" another user hilariously inquired.
The original song featured in the 1981 movie Jyoti.
Details
Recently, Cardi B showered praises on 'The White Tiger'
Looks like Cardi B has developed an interest in Hindi cinema and music.
She also recently watched Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Netflix movie The White Tiger and showered praises on it.
"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," she tweeted.
Responding to her tweet, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it (sic)."