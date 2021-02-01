American rapper Cardi B left netizens surprised after releasing a cryptic video on social media earlier today. The 28-year-old rapper's video had the Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background, that made her Indian fans go bonkers. The video has gone insanely viral, with more than 1.1 million views on Twitter. Here is more on this.

Details 'I got a announcement to make tomorrow'

In the video, she can be seen standing on the top of a staircase, as she says, "I got a announcement to make tomorrow. Bye (sic)." As she walks down the stairs, the Hindi song - Kaliyon Ka Chaman - plays in the background. While her fans wagered that her new song is coming, desi fans were amazed by her choice of background song.

Twitter Post Here is Cardi B's tweet

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Reactions Bollywood song in video sent Twitter into a tizzy

Indian Twitter users went crazy with Cardi B's choice of song and started cracking jokes on that. A perplexed user asked on Twitter, "Okay is that Kaliyo Ka Chaman in the background? (sic)." "My brown people. please tell me im not trippin, but is that Lata Mangeshkar singing in the back???" another user hilariously inquired. The original song featured in the 1981 movie Jyoti.

