An era of the international reality show is about to end as curtains close in on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The latest trailer is a tearjerker and is bound to move every fan. So, keep your handkerchiefs ready as you are about to see a lot of sobbing and whimpering in the teaser of its final season, spanning over one minute.

Emotional Teaser has Kendall's ex Harry Styles's song as background

The teaser, released recently, displayed a sequence of images and short video clips that the show had aired across its 19 long and successful seasons since 2007. We hear Harry Styles's Sign of the Times in the background, which amplifies the emotional quotient of the teaser. It even ends with Styles, who is incidentally Kendall Jenner's ex, crooning, "Welcome to the final show."

Details 'Filming has been one of the best experiences'

The clip starts by flashing, "For 14 years," with Khloe saying, "Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life," when we see her pregnant and getting medical attention. It proceeds to show us how the family opened up about their lives as time passed by. One of the sweetest takeaways was a scene showing the Kardashians having fun on the couch.

Reaction Kim gets emotional, thanks 'each and every one of you'

Eventually, the "this is it" moment arrives when momager Kris Jenner brings the production crew together and announces the unfortunate news of the show not proceeding beyond the 20th season. Kim Kardashian, breaking into tears, thanks the crew saying, "I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys — each and every one of you." That makes the entire team emotional.

