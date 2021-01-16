Brian Littrell, one part of the most popular pop boy band of the '90s, Backstreet Boys, has earned himself a controversy. A supporter of outgoing US President Donald Trump, Brian recently tweeted, "Join me on Parler (the far-right social media platform) Social Media!" This happened just after Trump was banned by Twitter for his alleged role in the shockingly violent Capitol Hill riots.

To recall, the Capitol riots took place on January 6 and it took the lives of five people. So when Brian pushed for Parler, joking that the app is just like the game of Waldo, his cousin and bandmate, Kevin Richardson took an indirect dig at him. He shared an article published in the Cosmopolitan titled I Lost a Best Friend to QAnon.

Tweeting the article link, Kevin wrote, "Interesting read." The write-up was about a person who lost their friend because the latter was a QAnon believer, driven by conspiracy theories. Now, what's QAnon? It's a group of conspiracy theorists with the belief that a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles is behind a global child sex-trafficking ring. And, that the cabal is also plotting against Trump.

The QAnon followers often accuse liberal Hollywood actors, Democrats, and high-ranking government officials of being members of the cabal. They believe that Trump is their hero and is fighting this ominous network. In their eyes, his crusade would result in the arrest and execution of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The appalling theory has no basis whatsoever but is believed by thousands actually.

