The Creed franchise is gearing up for a third outing with the "Sexiest Man Alive" donning double hats. This news was confirmed by actor Tessa Thompson, who said Michael B Jordan will reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the third film, which he will direct as well. "He is directing the next Creed," Thompson, his co-star in the franchise, told MTV News.

Details 'I'm gonna pretend Jordan's Sexiest Man Alive tag hasn't happened'

Thompson had a hilarious reply when asked about her impression on Jordan's latest tag of being the Sexiest Man Alive 2020, as declared by People's Magazine. "I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened," she said cheekily. Jordan will be asked by her to "dial down the sexiness" on sets of Creed 3, the Thor: Ragnarok actor added.

Jokes Thompson thinks 'Sylvie's Love' co-star might be next for tag

Adding more fun to the discussion, the 37-year-old said that by the time the film gets made in 2021, the tag might go to someone else. "It could be Nnamdi (Asomugha, her co-star in Sylvie's Love)," she joked. In Creed 3, Thompson would reprise the role of Bianca, who has a hearing ailment and gets engaged to Adonis, at the end of Creed II.

Context 'Creed' franchise is a spin-off of 'Rocky' series

Creed 3 will be the ninth movie in the Rocky franchise; the latter catapulted Sylvester Stallone to international fame for his portrayal of the titular character. Creed started as a spin-off film in 2015 after it succeeded the last Rocky film of the parent franchise, Rocky Balboa (2006). The story now follows Adonis 'Donnie' Creed, who finds himself a trainer in Rocky Balboa (Stallone).

Question Will 'Creed 3' be backed by the loss-making MGM?