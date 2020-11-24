Outgoing US President Donald Trump finally agreed to make his successor Joe Biden's transition into the White House smooth, as he asked the General Services Administration to "do what needs to be done."
However, he still refused to concede defeat, saying the "good fight" will continue.
"I believe we will prevail!" Trump wrote in the same tweet.
Trump lost elections, claimed the polls were rigged
Trump has become the first President in years to not get a consecutive second term in the office. He got 232 electoral votes when the number needed to win polls is 270. Democrat Biden received 306 electoral votes, according to AP.
For the last few weeks, Trump has made claims that the election was stolen from him, but his allegations lack evidence.