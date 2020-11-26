Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, who admitted twice that he lied to the FBI in connection to the probe pertaining to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. Earlier, Trump rewarded pardon to longtime confidant Roger Stone, merely days before he was supposed to report to prison. Stone was also convicted in the Russia probe.

Background In merely 24-days of getting top job, Flynn was fired

Flynn was Trump's first NSA but was fired merely 24 days later after a controversy emerged over his links with Russia's Ambassador to US, Sergei Kislyak. A former Army general, Flynn interacted with Kislyak in the weeks before Trump's inauguration in 2017. An investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, was launched to ascertain if Trump's campaign colluded with Russia for favorable 2016 results.

Lie Flynn discussed sanctions levied by Obama with Russia's envoy

Flynn lied to the FBI saying he hadn't discussed the sanctions which ex-President Barack Obama levied on Russia "for election interference." He told the then-Russia envoy that "we can have a better conversation" about ties after Trump takes charge. In February 2017, news broke that Flynn discussed sanctions with Kislyak. In fact, officials from the Obama administration warned he could be blackmailed as well.

Prison After cooperating initially, Flynn went back on his stand

The ex-Army general was among the few Trump aides to admit guilt; he even cooperated extensively with Muller prompting the prosecutors to suggest fine, and not prison time, for him. Later, Flynn went back on his story, claiming that prosecutors forced him to lie about his discussions with Kislyak. In December 2019, US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected his claims.

Demand Prosecutors wanted at least six months prison time for Flynn

This January, federal prosecutors sought a minimum of six months of prison time for Flynn saying he hasn't learned any lesson. "He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions," they said. Then in last May, the Justice Department, surprisingly, said that the FBI should never have interviewed Flynn.

Hearing After tit-for-tat orders, matter landed in Sullivan's court, again!

Adding to the murky twists of the case, a three-judge panel ordered Sullivan to suspend the case, but that order was overturned by a full appeals court. In September, during a hearing presided by Sullivan, Flynn's lawyer, Sidney Powell, said she discussed the case with Trump. She added she wasn't seeking pardon for Flynn and wanted courts to vindicate him, instead.

Announcement Great honor to announce Flynn's pardon: Trump

Now, Trump's pardon junks the possibility of a criminal case against Flynn. Announcing the move, he tweeted, "It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon." Saying that Flynn should have never been prosecuted, White House added, "The Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped."

Twitter Post Trump wished a fantastic Thanksgiving to Flynn and his family

Have a great life General Flynn! https://t.co/Qj21mnMP0k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Reactions It is a brazen abuse of power: Pelosi lambasted Trump