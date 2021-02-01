The Little Things, released on January 29, is bringing movie buffs back to the theaters. The film opened with a $4.8 million income from 2,171 theaters in North America, a promising domestic earning, given the understandable hesitation of the audience toward visiting theaters. The film, one of the 17 ventures coming under WB's simultaneous release plan, is a hit on HBO Max, too.

Market Silver lining? It also earned a promising $2.8mn overseas

The crime-thriller also grabbed eyeballs in places where HBO Max subscription has not yet been made available. It earned $2.8mn from 18 countries, with Russia backing it the most with sales amounting to $1.1mn and Saudi Arabia following with $871,000. All these happened within just three days of the movie release worldwide. Therefore, there is a silver lining for the industry.

Reaction 'The Little Things' immediately shot up to No.1: HBO Max

Talking of OTT stats, there is no concrete information on how HBO Max provided support to the film and helped it reach its top slot. But, "it immediately shot up to number one," said Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. "We are absolutely thrilled by how Warner Bros.' The Little Things is performing on HBO Max," said HBO Max's Executive VP and General Manager, Andy Forssell.

Others Race of sequels: 'The Crood', 'Wonder Woman 1984' are next

Apart from the Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto-led film, the current box office race has The Croods: A New Age by DreamWorks and Universal, which earned $144.4mn worldwide and is in its tenth week of release. Next comes Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, which topped all OTT movie-streaming margins within its first week of release, and is currently at the global $152mn mark.

Box office 'The Marksman', 'Monster Hunter' sum up the top 5