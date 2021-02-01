Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant has been admitted to a hospital after being detected with a cancerous tumor in her gallbladder. Her brother Rakesh Sawant said in a statement today that her condition is not improving and doctors have delayed her chemotherapy treatment, which was earlier supposed to begin today. Here is more on what he said.

Details The doctors decided against it, says Rakesh

Rakesh told The Times of India, "The doctors decided against it as mummy is in discomfort on many grounds (sic)." "She is not eating anything either and in her case, we can't feed her intravenously; that's what the doctors told us if we are to begin her chemotherapy from tomorrow...Mummy is also drowsy at the moment (sic)," he added.

Details Doctors looking to start chemotherapy tomorrow, he revealed

"They are now looking at it to start tomorrow...Let's just hope that everything goes well and she is in a better condition to take chemotherapy tomorrow at least in some part of the day," he further told the publication. He added his mother would need a chemotherapy session every week for the next six weeks and then surgery.

Statement Rakhi to continue her stint in 'Bigg Boss'

Meanwhile, Rakhi has been informed about her mother's condition, Rakesh revealed. "It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career," he had earlier said.

Information Rakhi embroiled in harassment allegations on the show

Rakhi, who was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss, is participating as a challenger in the ongoing season. Recently, she was in the news for allegedly behaving inappropriately with fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Quote Rakhi is just entertaining the audience, says brother

However, her brother stated, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line." "The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day she knows she is married and has a husband back home," he added.

