This is a no-brainer that sex will be a part of the upcoming Sex and the City show, And Just Like That. However, there is also another no-brainer that the show is going to bring to the fore: the coronavirus pandemic and the topsy-turvy situation it has created. This was confirmed by Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the lead role of columnist Carrie Bradshaw.

Announcement Show to focus on 'changed relationships' around COVID-19

"[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in," Parker said. Highlighting that the show will focus on the coping mechanism Bradshaw and her friends adopt to stay afloat, 55-year-old Parker added, "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Changing landscape 'Have they adapted? Did they move with momentum?'

Fans are naturally curious to find out how the show handles sex at the backdrop of lockdown, social distancing norms, and compulsory masks all the time. Other unknown aspects the show will unravel, according to Parker, are the equations Bradshaw's other two friends Cynthia and Kristin have while they are in the mid-50s. "Have they adapted? Did they move with momentum?" wonders Parker.

Details No Samantha Jones, New York City to be 'fourth character'

Notably, AJLT will continue without Samantha Jones's character that was played by Kim Cattrall, and she will also not be replaced, Parker informed. New York City instead will be the "fourth character." "We're not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we're excited about," she said.

About Writers' team will be 'incredibly diverse'; to predominantly have women