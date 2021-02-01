On Monday, a Mumbai court issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar last year. The court issued the summons after the city police informed it that an offense of defamation is made out and further investigation is required. In his complaint, Akhtar has claimed that Ranaut tried to damage his reputation. Here is more on this.

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate had in December 2020 asked the Juhu Police to conduct an inquiry into the complaint filed by the lyricist against Ranaut. The cops have submitted their report to the court, stating that offenses alleged by Akhtar are made out for further probe. Magistrate RR Khan has since posted the matter for hearing on March 1, reports say.

For the unversed, Akhtar had lodged a complaint against the 33-year-old actor for allegedly making defamatory comments against him in an interview and dragging his name in fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He alleged that Ranaut attempted to damage his image through such statements. The lyricist sought action against her under the Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

To recall, Ranaut earlier claimed that Akhtar had threatened her not to speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. His advocate Jay Kumar Bharadwaj today told the court that the police last month issued summons to the actor, but she did not respond to that. After hearing the plea and examining the report submitted by the police, the court issued the summons.

