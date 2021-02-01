Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in his first look from the upcoming movie Thank God. The actor recently shared the look and also cheekily captioned it, "On my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty," the filmmaker who has directed many cop-based movies. Helmed by Indra Kumar, this film is currently being shot in Mumbai. Here is more on this.

Details Sneak peek from #ThankGod, writes Malhotra

Taking to Instagram, the Student Of The Year star shared a picture from the sets of the movie, donning a uniform similar to that of the Mumbai Police. Reacting to Malhotra's quirky caption, Shetty commented, "Aaja naam main waise bhi 'S' hai pehle se (sic)." Shetty's movie Simmba's actor Ranveer Singh also joined in the fun and commented, "Hahahahaha (sic)."

Instagram Post Check out Malhotra's post here

Instagram post A post shared by sidmalhotra on February 1, 2021 at 2:31 pm IST

Shoot Earlier, Malhotra shared pictures from the sets of 'Thank God'

A few days ago, Malhotra had shared pictures from the first day of Thank God's shooting. He wrote, "Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today (sic)." Apart from Malhotra, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the comedy drama. Malhotra and Singh have previously worked together in Aiyaary (2018) and Marjaavaan (2019).

Movie All you need to know about 'Thank God'

Thank God has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari under the banners of T-Series Films and Maruti International. Apart from Thank God, Singh and Devgn will also be seen together in Mayday, along with Amitabh Bachchan. They had last shared the screen in the romantic drama De De Pyaar De in 2019.

Other movies A brief about Malhotra's career