India on Friday reported over 14,000 coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 10.64 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.8%.

Meanwhile, at least 150 more patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,53,238.

Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

