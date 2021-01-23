-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.64 million with 14K+ new casesLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 03:11 am
India on Friday reported over 14,000 coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 10.64 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.8%.
Meanwhile, at least 150 more patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,53,238.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,06,25,428 COVID-19 cases, 1,53,032 deaths
Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,06,25,428 COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,032 deaths, 1,88,688 active cases, and 1,02,83,708 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,06,40,300 cases and 1,53,238 deaths till Friday night. 10.3 million have recovered.
At least 145 people have tested positive for the mutated strain in India. Meanwhile, 12,72,097 people have been vaccinated in India.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday
Maharashtra: 20,03,657 total cases, 50,684 deaths, 19,06,827 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,34,576 total cases, 12,190 deaths, 9,15,382 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,694 total cases, 7,146 deaths, 8,78,060 recoveries.
Kerala: 8,77,282 total cases, 3,564 deaths, 8,03,094 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,33,585 total cases, 12,307 deaths, 8,16,205 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,33,542 total cases, 10,789 deaths, 6,20,693 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,98,126 total cases, 8,605 deaths, 5,81,993 recoveries.
Key updates
6.7K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.8K fresh infections
Kerala reported 6,753 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 11.6% with 58,057 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
2,779 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.5% with 61,742 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 440. The tally has climbed to 2,95,949, including 3,601 deaths and 2,87,040 recoveries.
Key updates
Delhi reports 266 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.67 lakh
266 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.37% with 71,850 tests conducted on Friday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 406 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,67,304. 10,097 patients have died in the state while 5,50,737 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 574, 370, 324, and 137 new cases respectively.