Last updated on Jan 16, 2021, 10:06 am

It seems like Hannibal by Thomas Harris is becoming a full-blown franchise in 2021. The latest title to be inspired by the psychological thriller is Clarice. This is a CBS original series that is the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning film, The Silence of the Lambs. It shows what FBI agent Clarice Starling, portrayed by Jodie Foster in the 1991 film, is up to.

Trailer depends on film footage, starts with butterflies flapping wings

The trailer seems to bank heavily on footage from the movie that immortalized Doctor Hannibal Lecter, the cannibal psychiatrist. As you hit play, you see butterflies flapping their wings, a scene that takes you back to the den of psycho killer Buffalo Bill in the movie. That's when our new Starling, played by Rebecca Breeds, wakes up from her nightmare, looking like Julianne Moore.

Weird combo Breeds wakes up as Moore, but behaves like Foster

For the record, Moore played Starling in Hannibal, a sequel of The Silence of the Lambs. That's a rather weird comparison to start with, as Breeds walks, talks, and acts like Foster in the role. The trailer describes how Starling fights inner demons from a troubled childhood and is back to the crime scene in 1993, a year after cracking the Buffalo Bill case.

Observation The show doesn't concern itself with Hannibal Lecter

The show is helmed by MGM Television, CBS Studios, Jenny Lumet, and Alex Kurtzman. The show is run and executive produced by Elizabeth Klaviter. The trailer shows how Clarice starts solving psychological crimes and predators, shying away from mentioning Lecter in the series. This proves that Clarice doesn't concern itself with its parent crowd-puller. This has, however, kept several Hannibal fans concerned.

