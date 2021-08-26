Want to know about the fashion world? Watch these movies

List of fashion involved movies

Coco Before Chanel stands unruffled in the world of fashion movies. The Warner Bros.-distributed film spins around the famous fashion designer Coco Chanel's life, reflecting her struggles and significant moments that made her reach prominence. In the 19-20th century, when women wore flowery hats, tight corsets, and lacy-dresses, Chanel stitched attire from her lover's comfortable and manly clothes. Let's discuss more such fashion movies.

#1

'The Devil Wears Prada': Explores fashion, tension between editor-assistant

The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, is yet another fashion statement to the entertainment industry. In it, David Frankel explores the tense relationship of fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestley, and her newly-assigned assistant Andrea "Andy" Sachs. Released in 2006, the movie unravels the complicated and competitive fashion world, where people continuously want to outrun others in order to reach the top.

#2

'The September Issue': Uncovers biggest issue of Vogue magazine

The September Issue is about the September issue of Vogue magazine, considered the biggest and most significant edition. The film features Anna Wintour, who has served as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue since 1988, laying stress on how the magazine rose to fame. It portrays Grace Coddington as a victim of power-hungry Wintour. The R J Cutler-helmed documentary also showcased how outfits are selected for cover.

#3

'Confession of a Shopaholic': An ode to materialism by shopaholic

Confession of a Shopaholic, released in 2009, stars Isla Fisher as Becky, a shopaholic journalist. She dreams of working at the famous fashion magazine Alette and eventually gets a job at the same. The film is an ode to materialism. Moreover, The Guardian claims the P J Hogan directorial is a hybrid of "Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada."

#4

'Unzipped': Documentary fashion drama sins around fashionista Isaac Mizrahi

Unzipped is a documentary film on Isaac Mizrahi, the symbol of American fashion, who's known for his timeless cosmopolitan style. Douglas Keeve, Mizrahi's then-boyfriend, helmed the movie, which explores the launch of Mizrahi's 1994 fall collection, and stars famous models like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Kate Moss. Celebrating designers and their fashion shows, it gives an inside look at the industry.

#5

'Dior and I': French documentary unveils Belgian fashion on screen

Dior and I, a French documentary that says how Christian Dior's privileged world is not so privileged after all. The elegant-looking movie sets a connection between Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons and his late master designer. The movie released at 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, and provides a modern edge to the movie through its bright and graceful apparels. Critics loved the outing as well.