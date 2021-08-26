'Bhoot Police' title track review: Song and choreography are mediocre

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 06:52 pm

Ahead of its September 17 release on Disney+ Hotstar, makers of Bhoot Police released its title track. Called Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, the 3:14-minute-long song doesn't impress you, but is entertaining nonetheless. The choreography could have been much better, given that Jacqueline Fernandez is an excellent and smooth dancer. Arjun Kapoor surprises with some of his moves around 2:03 minutes. Here's our review.

Details

A Sachin-Jigar composition, yet the song doesn't meet the expectation

The song has been created by Sachin-Jigar, the Mumbai-based Gujarati music composer duo known for their Shuddh Desi Romance album, background score for Raabta, and hit songs like Dance Basanti, among others. Given their repertoire, expectations were high, but they failed on that count. The music is stale but heavy yet peppy, making the track a potential party anthem for the upcoming festive season.

Vocals

Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mellow D voices blend nicely

Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mellow D have sung the track. All are strong-voiced singers, and hence their voices have blended in nicely. Must say, the crooners did a good job, and that somewhat makes the song worth listening. It was great to hear Chauhan's voice after such a long time, and only she could have done justice to this upbeat track.

Choreography

Fernandez underutilized, Kapoor impresses, Saif should hang his dancing boots

Now coming to the choreography. Remo D'Souza, Vijay Ganguly, and Adil Shaikh have done a dull job, given that they had Fernandez, and should have utilized her fully. Watch Lat Lag Gayee and Aa Zara, she literally moves likes a snake! It seems like Kapoor was their sole focus, since he gets the most stylish moves. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan should retire from dancing.

Conclusion

Missed Yami Gautam sorely, song deserves a listen

Yami Gautam's absence in the title track was sorely missed. The addition of zombies as background dancers was a nice touch, though. The song may not stick with you, but still sounds original and fresh, in the age of tasteless remakes. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Pavan Kirpalani has directed Bhoot Police. Verdict: Song (3.5 stars) and Music Video (3 stars).