Naomi Campbell's becoming mother at 50 defies stereotypes, gives hope

British supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, took everyone by surprise after announcing that she has become a mother to a girl. The fashion icon posted an adorable photo on Instagram yesterday of her hand holding the baby's feet. Details about her first child remain scarce and no word is out if Campbell was pregnant with her or she opted for surrogacy. Congratulations, Campbell!

Campbell calls her daughter a 'beautiful little blessing'

'There is no greater love,' Campbell writes about motherhood

She wrote, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel." "There is no greater love," Campbell added, leaving her fans overjoyed and elated. Looks like, her long-drawn wish has finally come true.

When the supermodel expressed her wish to be a mother

While talking to Vogue Africa in 2018, Campbell had said, "I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids, always will. When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

Congratulations poured in from the fashion industry and colleagues

Many fashion icons congratulated the new mother. Designer Marc Jacobs said, "Today is the day?? How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around." Fashion mogul Donatella Versace wrote, "Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can't WAIT to meet her!!"

Her path: Auditioned even if they asked for blondes

Campbell, who was discovered as a schoolgirl, never had an easy career. She would go for auditions, even if they only asked for blondes. Being one of the very few Black models in the '80s, Campbell was determined to represent her race in the fashion industry. "I went nevertheless to let the casting director see me and perhaps remember me for something else."

Interesting facts about Campbell you probably didn't know

At 7, Campbell appeared in Bob Marley's iconic Is This Love video. Eight years later, she got her first fashion contract. One of the remarkable achievements in her career is her becoming the first-ever Black British model to appear on British Vogue cover. On the personal front, she was engaged twice, but never married. According to CNW, her net worth is roughly around $80mn.